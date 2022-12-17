Norfolk State Spartans and the Hampton Pirates square off in Las Vegas, Nevada

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (3-7) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -9; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates and the Norfolk State Spartans square off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Spartans are 7-4 in non-conference play. Norfolk State has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Pirates are 3-7 in non-conference play. Hampton is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 14.1 points for Hampton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

