Norfolk State Spartans and the Hampton Pirates square off in Las Vegas, Nevada

Hampton Pirates (3-7) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (7-4)
The Pirates are 3-7 in non-conference play. Hampton is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.
Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 14.1 points for Hampton.
