The Dragons’ first score came when Norfolk State’s Tremayne Talbert fumbled a punt and Keenan Smith recovered for the touchdown.
After Carter hit Talbert for a 21-yard TD pass, Lynchburg (0-7) scored its other touchdown, a 20-yard pass from Darrius Sample to Cinsere Clark as Norfolk State led 35-14 at halftime.
The Spartans had 400 yards total offense and allowed only 184 yards and 10 first downs.
Carter was 15 of 23 passing for 222 yards and ran for 52 yards.
