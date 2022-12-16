Norfolk State takes on Hampton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (3-7) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans face the Hampton Pirates at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Spartans are 7-4 in non-conference play. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC shooting 33.2% from deep, led by Kris Bankston shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Pirates are 3-7 in non-conference play. Hampton is ninth in the CAA with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese is shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging nine points. Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 14.1 points for Hampton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

