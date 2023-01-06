Norfolk State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore following Bankston's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-7) at Norfolk State Spartans (10-5) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Kris Bankston scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 85-60 victory against the Penn State-Wilkes Barre Nittany Lions. The Spartans are 5-0 in home games. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Bankston averaging 2.5.

The Hawks are 2-7 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks third in the MEAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 3.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 16.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Daryl Anderson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Kevon Voyles is averaging 12.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

