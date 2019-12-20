Jermaine Bishop scored 11 points and Bryant added 10 for the Spartans (4-9).
Hicks and Bishop hit back-to-back 3s to tie it at 55 with 36 seconds left in regulation and Bishop’s 3 at the buzzer was blocked by Michael Laster.
Daeqwon Plowden scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Bowling Green (8-3), which saw its three-game win streak end. Fields scored 16 points and Dylan Frye added 13.
The Spartans will play Drexel Saturday for the Boardwalk Battle title and the Falcons will play Quinnipiac.
