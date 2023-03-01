Norfolk State visits Howard after Williams' 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (20-9, 9-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (18-12, 10-3 MEAC) Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays the Norfolk State Spartans after Jelani Williams scored 23 points in Howard’s 82-78 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The Bison have gone 11-2 in home games. Howard scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Spartans are 9-4 in conference games. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bison. Shy Odom is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Joe Bryant Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Dana Tate is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

