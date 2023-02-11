Norfolk State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Bryant's 29-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (16-7, 5-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-8, 6-1 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -2.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points in Norfolk State’s 83-71 win over the Hampton Pirates.

The Hawks have gone 9-0 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 5-2 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State is fifth in the MEAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Bryant averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Voyles is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Bryant is averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

