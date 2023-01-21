Norfolk State wins 96-65 against Coppin State

BALTIMORE — Caheim Brown had 21 points in Norfolk State’s 96-65 win against Coppin State on Saturday night.
The Eagles (6-15, 1-3) were led in scoring by Sam Sessoms, who finished with 19 points and five assists. Nendah Tarke added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Coppin State. In addition, Mike Hood finished with 13 points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Monday. Norfolk State visits Morgan State while Coppin State visits Howard.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.