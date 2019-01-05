NORFOLK, Va. — Derrik Jamerson Jr. scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Alex Long scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Norfolk State opened Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play with a 76-63 win over Delaware State on Saturday night to end a two-game skid.

Nic Thomas scored 15 with four 3s and Jordan Butler scored nine and grabbed 11 rebounds for Norfolk State (6-10), which outrebounded the Hornets 49-33 and held them to 34-percent shooting. Steven Whitley scored 12 with eight boards.

Whitley’s jumper capped a 10-0 run to open the second half for a 43-30 Spartans’ lead, but the Hornets cut it to five, 47-42, on Johquin Wiley’s layup with 14:58 to go. The Spartans pulled away on a 10-2 run capped by Long’s dunk and led 72-58 on Whitley’s 3 with 1:26 left.

Wiley set career highs with 28 points and 6 of 14 3-pointers for the Hornets (3-11), who have lost three straight. Kevin Larkin added 20 points with eight boards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.