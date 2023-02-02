Norman and North Dakota host South Dakota State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-16, 1-9 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-11, 7-4 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -10; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Matt Norman scored 25 points in North Dakota’s 91-75 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits have gone 6-1 at home. South Dakota State is seventh in the Summit shooting 33.2% from deep, led by Luke Appel shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-9 against Summit opponents. North Dakota has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Jalun Trent is averaging 5.4 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. B.J. Omot is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

