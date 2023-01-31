Norman and Western Michigan host Northern Illinois

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-13, 4-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-15, 2-6 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -4.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays the Northern Illinois Huskies after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 27 points in Western Michigan’s 70-69 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos are 5-3 on their home court. Western Michigan is the MAC leader with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 2.9.

The Huskies have gone 4-4 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is averaging 18.5 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Keshawn Williams is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

