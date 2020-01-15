After missing his first seven shots, Tavian Dunn-Martin hit a 3-pointer to give the Dukes a one-point lead and neither team scored again for 2-plus minutes when Baylee Steele’s layup made it 56-53 with 1:10 left in OT. Ty Perry tied it with a 3-pointer 30 seconds later but Steele hit 1 of 2 free throws with 21 seconds remaining. Fordham was called for traveling and Sincere Carry made the first of two foul shots to cap the scoring with three seconds left.

Jalen Cobb drove the left side of the lane before lobbing an alley-oop pass to Onyi Eyisi for a layup to tie it at 51-all with 23 seconds left in regulation and force overtime.

Perry hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points for Fordham (6-10, 0-4). Cobb added 16 points, five assists and three steals and Eyisi had nine points and 14 rebounds.

