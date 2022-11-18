Norman scores 36, W. Michigan beats Houston Christian 90-84

HOUSTON — Lamar Norman Jr. scored 36 points as Western Michigan beat Houston Baptist 90-84 on Friday night at the Owl Invitational.
Zach Iyeyemi finished with 19 points and three blocks for the Huskies (1-3). Pierce Bazil added 16 points and five assists for Houston Baptist. In addition, Bonke Maring had 13 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Western Michigan visits Rice and Houston Baptist hosts Georgia Southern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.