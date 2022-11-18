Norman scores 36, W. Michigan beats Houston Christian 90-84

Norman was 10-of-16 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 12 for 12 from the foul line for the Broncos (2-2). Seth Hubbard scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Tafari Simms recorded 13 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.