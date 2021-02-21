Cal State Bakersfield totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Ronne Readus had 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (14-9, 8-6).
The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Bakersfield 71-66 on Friday.
