Norris leads UCSB against UC Davis after 25-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (22-7, 13-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-12, 10-7 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the UC Davis Aggies after Miles Norris scored 25 points in UCSB’s 87-71 win over the UCSD Tritons. The Aggies are 9-3 in home games. UC Davis averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Gauchos are 13-5 in Big West play. UCSB is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is averaging 22 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Norris averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Ajay Mitchell is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

