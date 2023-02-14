Norris scores 17, Loyola Chicago holds off UMass 64-62

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AMHERST, Mass. — Braden Norris scored 17 points as Loyola Chicago held off UMass 64-62 on Tuesday night. T.J. Weeks Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Keon Thompson added a jumper during a 5-0 spurt that pulled UMass to 63-62 with 36 seconds left. Philip Alston split a pair of free throws for Loyola Chicago to cap the scoring with nine seconds to play and then blocked Weeks’ layup to end it.

Norris added five rebounds and five assists for the Ramblers (9-16, 3-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Alston scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds and four blocks. Tom Welch recorded nine points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.

The Minutemen (13-13, 4-10) were led by Weeks, who posted 18 points. Dyondre Dominguez added nine points for UMass. Keon Thompson had eight points and two steals.

Norris scored 14 points in the first half for Loyola Chicago, who led 41-27 at the break. Loyola Chicago used a 16-3 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 61-43 with 9:51 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Loyola Chicago plays Friday against Dayton at home, while UMass visits Rhode Island on Saturday.

