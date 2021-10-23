The pair also had a 59-yard yard touchdown and a 4-yarder, each in the first quarter. Files was 17-of-36 passing for 235 yards. Kenebrew finished with four catches for 141 yards.
Jack Chambers was 20-of-48 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions and added 110 yards rushing with a score for the Buccaneers, who scored all 22 points in the fourth quarter.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25