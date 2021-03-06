Youngblood made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added three blocks.
Jamari Blackmon had 16 points and six assists for North Alabama (13-10). C.J. Brim added 11 points.
Jalen Warren had 19 points for the Eagles (10-8). Eli Abaev added 17 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Catto had 16 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.