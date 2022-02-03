The Lions have gone 6-2 at home. North Alabama scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.
The Dolphins are 5-3 in ASUN play. Jacksonville averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.
The Lions and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damien Forrest is averaging 5.5 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.
George Pridgett is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 5.1 points. Kevion Nolan is shooting 37.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.
Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.