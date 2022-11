UCSB finished 17-11 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gauchos averaged 15.1 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the UCSB Gauchos after Daniel Ortiz scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 75-74 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

North Alabama went 9-21 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Lions shot 39.5% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.