North Alabama hands Austin Peay ninth straight loss 70-57

FLORENCE, Ala. — Jacari Lane had 29 points and North Alabama cruised to 70-57 victory over Austin Peay on Thursday night.

Lane was 11-of-13 shooting from the floor and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Lions (15-11, 7-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Ortiz added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Will Soucie scored nine.