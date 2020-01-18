Caleb Catto scored a career-high 23 points for the Eagles (6-15, 3-3). Tracy Hector Jr. added 10 points.
North Alabama plays Kennesaw State on the road on Thursday. Florida Gulf Coast faces NJIT at home next Saturday.
___
___
