North Alabama hosts Jacksonville State after King's 35-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-18, 5-12 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (18-12, 10-7 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces the North Alabama Lions after Demaree King scored 35 points in Jacksonville State’s 101-71 victory against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Lions are 9-3 in home games. North Alabama ranks second in the ASUN with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Damien Forrest averaging 5.7.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-12 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is fourth in the ASUN shooting 37.6% from downtown. Clarence Jackson leads the Gamecocks shooting 46.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is averaging eight points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

King is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

