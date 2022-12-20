North Alabama hosts Murrell and Ole Miss

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Alabama Lions (6-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -20.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces the North Alabama Lions after Matthew Murrell scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 63-55 victory against the Temple Owls. The Rebels are 6-1 in home games. Ole Miss scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Lions are 2-5 on the road. North Alabama has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeshun Ruffin is averaging nine points and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Murrell is averaging 15.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

