North Alabama hosts Nolan and Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (11-8, 4-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (11-10, 3-5 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the North Alabama Lions after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 77-70 victory over the Queens Royals. The Lions have gone 5-2 at home. North Alabama is fifth in the ASUN with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 5.1.

The Dolphins are 4-4 in ASUN play. Jacksonville ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. KJ Johnson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

Nolan averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Gyasi Powell is shooting 47.7% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

