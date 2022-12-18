North Carolina A&T Aggies face the Norfolk State Spartans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (8-4) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-5) Las Vegas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans and the North Carolina A&T Aggies meet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aggies have a 5-5 record in non-conference play. N.C. A&T has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans have an 8-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Norfolk State scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7% for N.C. A&T.

Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

