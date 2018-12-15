NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kameron Langley’s layup with 25 seconds left pushed North Carolina A&T past Tennessee State 78-76 on Saturday.

North Carolina A&T (4-6) has won four of its last five games since opening the season with five straight losses. The Aggies travel to No. 13 Virginia Tech on Wednesday. Tennessee State (3-6) has lost four of its last five.

Milik Gantz scored 27 points and Quavius Copeland added 25 to lead North Carolina A&T. The duo combined for 21 of the Aggies’ 32 field goals. Langley finished with 10 points and nine assists.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey had 23 points to lead four in double-figure scoring for Tennessee State.

After Langley scored, Armani Chaney missed a jumper with eight seconds to go then Copeland split a pair of free throws.

The Tigers led for most of the second half until Langley made a pair of free throws to put the Aggies up 65-64 with five minutes left. The game stayed within a single possession for the remainder.

