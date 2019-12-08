Alcorn State: The Braves won the SWAC title on Saturday with a 39-24 victory over Southern. They have won 21 straight games when leading at halftime.
LAST TIME
North Carolina A&T 24, Alcorn State 22. (Dec. 15, 2018)
BOWL HISTORY
North Carolina A&T: Fourth appearance in the Celebration Bowl, ninth bowl trip in school history..
Alcorn State: Third appearance in the Celebration Bowl, fourth bowl appearance in school history.
