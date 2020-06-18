A&T finished second in the MEAC and won its first-round game in the conference tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.
The Aggies also led the MEAC in eight statistical categories: scoring offense, 3-point field goal percentage defense, rebounding offense, assists, steals, turnover margin, assist-to-turnover ratio, and defensive rebounds.
