GREENSBORO, N.C. — Terry Harris scored 20 points and led five players into double-figure scoring as the Aggies of North Carolina A&T shot their way past their Division III cross-town rivals, Greensboro, for a 92-67 victory Saturday.

North Carolina A&T, which started the season with five straight losses, now has won three of its last four.

The Aggies led by two at intermission, 42-40, but opened the second half on a 16-1 run and by the midway point of the second half were up 68-48.

Quavius Copeland scored 14 points off the Aggies’ bench and the team was 36 of 56 from the field (64.3 percent), including 9 of 19 from beyond the arc.

Michael Phifer scored 23 points to lead the Pride, which got another 14 points from Keyford Langley and shot a collective 25 of 59 from the floor (42.4 percent), but connected on 12 of 28 from distance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.