North Carolina aims for 4-0 start in meeting with Notre Dame

Notre Dame (1-2) at North Carolina (3-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
KEY MATCHUP
Notre Dame’s defense against North Carolina’s offense. The Fighting Irish have held three opponents to 21.3 points and 351.7 yards per game. That unit will face a stiff test from the Tar Heels, who have opened the season in a high-scoring sprint. The Tar Heels are fourth in Bowl Subdivision ranks in scoring offense (51.3) and fifth in total offense (547.3 yards) behind second-year passer Drake Maye.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Notre Dame: QB Drew Pyne. The third-year passer threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the California win in his first career start. He took over when Tyler Buchner went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in the Marshall loss on Sept. 10.
UNC: WR Josh Downs. Downs was one of the nation’s top receivers last year and had two touchdowns in the season-opening win against Florida A&M, but he has missed the past two games due to injury. He is practicing and could return against the Irish.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Tar Heels are converting 56.4% of their third-down chances, good for seventh in the FBS ranks. ... UNC’s wins in the series were a 12-7 victory in 1960 and 29-24 in 2008, though the latter was later vacated due to NCAA penalty. ... This is the third straight year the teams are playing, with Notre Dame winning 44-34 at home last year and 31-17 in Chapel Hill in 2020 while playing a solo year as a full ACC member due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Notre Dame has won 24 straight regular-season games against ACC teams dating to the 2017 season.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2