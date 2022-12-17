North Carolina Central faces Gardner-Webb on 6-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-6) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central will try to break its six-game road losing streak when the Eagles visit Gardner-Webb. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-1 in home games. Gardner-Webb is ninth in the Big South scoring 68.2 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-6 on the road. North Carolina Central is the MEAC leader with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kris Monroe averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Selden is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.7% for Gardner-Webb.

Justin Wright is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Monroe is averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

