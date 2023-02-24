North Carolina Central hosts Howard after Odom's 22-point performance

Howard Bison (17-11, 9-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (14-11, 7-4 MEAC)
The Bison are 9-2 against MEAC opponents. Howard ranks third in the MEAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by William Settle averaging 5.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.
Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.6 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Bison. Odom is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Howard.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.
Bison: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.