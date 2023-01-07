North Carolina Central hosts Miller and Morgan State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-7) at Morgan State Bears (6-8) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -1.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after Malik Miller scored 28 points in Morgan State’s 89-52 victory over the Goucher Gophers.

The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Morgan State is the top team in the MEAC with 15.0 fast break points.

The Eagles have gone 0-7 away from home. North Carolina Central is the MEAC leader with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kris Monroe averaging 4.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burke averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Miller is averaging 18.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Advertisement

Justin Wright is averaging 15.6 points for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article