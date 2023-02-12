North Carolina Central hosts Sessoms and Coppin State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (6-19, 1-7 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-11, 4-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 94-84 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The North Carolina Central Eagles have gone 10-1 in home games. North Carolina Central is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Coppin State Eagles have gone 1-7 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 28.2 rebounds per game led by Nendah Tarke averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Sessoms is scoring 21.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Coppin State Eagles. Tarke is averaging 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Coppin State Eagles: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

