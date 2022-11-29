North Carolina Central hosts UNC Asheville after Pember's 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-2) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -1.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after Drew Pember scored 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 73-61 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. North Carolina Central is the best team in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. UNC Asheville averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Eric Boone is averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.1% for North Carolina Central.

Pember is averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 15.0 points for UNC Asheville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article