North Carolina Central rolls to win over Virginia Lynchburg

DURHAM, N.C. — Davius Richard threw three touchdown passes, Chris Mosley had a 58-yard touchdown run and North Carolina Central defeated Virginia Lynchburg 59-14 on Saturday.

Richard completed 12 of 17 passes for 148 yards and was intercepted twice. Mosley had three carries for 72 yards rushing and his 58-yard run gave the Eagles a 52-7 lead in the fourth quarter.