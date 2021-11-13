Quinton Williams scored from the 4 to put Howard up 7-0 to start the game and Ian Wheeler punched it over from the 8 to give the Bison a 14-7 lead after one quarter, but NC Central roared back to take a 24-14 lead at the half after Adrian Olivo converted a 24-yards field goal as time expired.
Davius Richard ran for two first-half touchdowns, gained 42 yards on six carries and completed 15 of 20 passes for 237 yards. Jorden Freeman raced 23 yards for a score in the second quarter for North Carolina Central (5-5, 3-1 Mid-Eastern).
Wheeler ran for two touchdowns for Howard (2-8, 1-4) and Williams added a 19-yard touchdown pass to Antoine Murray from with 1:04 left in the game.
