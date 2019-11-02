WASHINGTON — Jordan Freeman scored early in the final quarter and Latrell Collier added a final touchdown run as North Carolina Central got off to a slow start before rolling over Howard 28-6 on Saturday.

NCCU (4-5, 3-2 MEAC), which has defeated Howard eight consecutive times, took a 7-0 lead when Isaiah Totten scored from the 5 with 5:32 remaining in the first half. The Eagles got their second score when Davius Richard hit Collier on a 39-yard touchdown toss with 6:35 left in the third.