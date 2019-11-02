The NCCU defense kept the Bison in check, allowing just 195 total yards with only 39 yards rushing. The Eagles amassed 390 total yards, 199 coming on the ground and 191 passing.
AD
Freeman broke free for a 37-yard scoring run to go ahead 21-0 with 13:22 left in the game. Collier scored on a 2-yard run with 4:50 remaining.
Josiah Crute ran it in from the 8 in the final minute for Howard’s only score. The Bison (1-8, 1-4) have lost five straight games.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD