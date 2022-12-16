North Carolina Central visits Gardner-Webb on 6-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-6) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7) Bandung, Indonesia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hits the road against Gardner-Webb looking to end its six-game road slide. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-1 in home games. Gardner-Webb is seventh in the Big South with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Robinson averaging 1.7.

The Eagles are 0-6 on the road. North Carolina Central is the MEAC leader with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kris Monroe averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Selden is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Gardner-Webb.

Monroe is averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Justin Wright is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

