North Carolina Central visits Gardner-Webb on 6-game road slide

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-6) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7)
The Eagles are 0-6 on the road. North Carolina Central is the MEAC leader with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kris Monroe averaging 4.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Selden is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Gardner-Webb.
Monroe is averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Justin Wright is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.