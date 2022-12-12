North Carolina Central visits LSU following Williams' 35-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-5) at LSU Tigers (8-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after K.J. Williams scored 35 points in LSU’s 72-70 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. LSU has a 7-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. North Carolina Central has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Miller averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 54.9% and averaging 18.7 points for LSU.

Justin Wright is averaging 15.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds for North Carolina Central.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article