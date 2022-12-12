North Carolina Central visits LSU following Williams' 35-point showing

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-5) at LSU Tigers (8-1)
The Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. North Carolina Central has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Miller averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 54.9% and averaging 18.7 points for LSU.
Justin Wright is averaging 15.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds for North Carolina Central.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.