North Carolina Central visits Marquette following Jones' 26-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3)
The Eagles are 0-4 in road games. North Carolina Central has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.9% for Marquette.
Justin Wright is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for North Carolina Central.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.