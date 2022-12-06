North Carolina Central visits Marquette following Jones' 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -19; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces the North Carolina Central Eagles after Kam Jones scored 26 points in Marquette’s 80-77 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. The Golden Eagles are 5-1 in home games. Marquette is eighth in college basketball with 19.0 assists per game. Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles averaging 8.2.

The Eagles are 0-4 in road games. North Carolina Central has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.9% for Marquette.

Justin Wright is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for North Carolina Central.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article