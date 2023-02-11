North Carolina faces Clemson following Love's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clemson Tigers (18-6, 10-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-9, 7-6 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -7; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on the Clemson Tigers after Caleb Love scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 92-85 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tar Heels are 10-1 in home games. North Carolina is third in the ACC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 4.3.

The Tigers are 10-3 in conference matchups. Clemson ranks fifth in the ACC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Hunter Tyson averaging 9.7.

The Tar Heels and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 17.5 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Love is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Advertisement

Tyson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Brevin Galloway is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article