North Carolina faces Syracuse following Davis' 26-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on the Syracuse Orange after RJ Davis scored 26 points in North Carolina’s 80-69 win over the NC State Wolf Pack. The Orange are 9-3 in home games. Syracuse averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 6-3 in ACC play. North Carolina ranks eighth in college basketball with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 7.1.

The Orange and Tar Heels meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Bacot is averaging 17.8 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Davis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article