CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina freshman Nassir Little is entering the NBA draft.

Little announced his decision on social media Monday, saying he was “ready now to put everything I have into being the best player I can be at the next level.”

The 6-foot-6 Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds as the top reserve for a No. 1-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament. It is unclear if he has signed with an agent. Little came on late with a team-best 39 points through the first two tournament wins but was limited to 13 minutes due to illness in Friday’s Sweet 16 loss to Auburn.

Little is projected as a first-round pick who showed athleticism, the ability to hit the boards and convert at the foul line.

In a statement, UNC coach Roy Williams called Little “a complete pleasure to coach.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.