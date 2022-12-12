North Carolina hosts Durr and Citadel

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (5-4) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4, 1-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the North Carolina Tar Heels after Madison Durr scored 20 points in Citadel’s 79-57 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars. The Tar Heels have gone 5-0 in home games. North Carolina averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in road games. Citadel averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 42.4% for North Carolina.

Stephen Clark is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for Citadel.

