North Carolina puts home win streak on the line against Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -13.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts Georgia Tech trying to continue its four-game home winning streak. The Tar Heels are 4-0 in home games. North Carolina has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-1 in road games. Georgia Tech scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. RJ Davis is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.4 points for North Carolina.

Miles Kelly is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 10.3 points for Georgia Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

