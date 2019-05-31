CORRECT CITY TO CHAPEL HILL - UNC Wilmington’s Chris Thorburn (20) is tagged out at home by North Carolina catcher Brandon Martorano (4) in the second inning at the NCAA college baseball regional tournament, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) (Associated Press)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Aaron Sabato hit a game-tying homer and Danny Serretti scored the winning run on an error as North Carolina used a marathon ninth-inning rally to edge UNC Wilmington 7-6 in NCAA regional action Friday.

North Carolina’s ninth-inning comeback was interrupted by a three-hour rain delay.

The top-seeded Tar Heels (43-17) advance to the winners’ bracket and next play either No. 2 seed Tennessee or No. 3 seed Liberty. UNC Wilmington (32-30) faces the Tennessee-Liberty loser.

UNC Wilmington took a 6-5 lead by scoring twice in the ninth off Austin Love (7-4).

Sabato led off the bottom of the ninth by homering off Henry Ryan (4-5). Serretti followed with a walk before the rain delay started.

North Carolina eventually loaded the bases with one out. Serretti got caught in a rundown between third and home, but he scored when UNCW third baseman Cole Weiss made a wild throw home.

