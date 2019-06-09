CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Austin Bergner and Austin Love combined to pitch a six-hit shutout and Ike Freeman hit a two-run single in the first inning as North Carolina defeated Auburn 2-0 on Sunday to force a deciding Game 3 in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

After giving up nine runs in the final two innings of Game 1 on Friday, the Tar Heels (46-18) saw their pitching bounce back as they staved off elimination. Bergner struck out Rankin Woley to escape a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, and Love (6-4) held Auburn to two hits in 4 ? innings and struck out six to earn the win.

Auburn starter Bailey Horn (4-1) gave up three hits and two walks in the first inning before settling down. The Tigers (37-26) never could solve the Tar Heel pitching as North Carolina improved to 35-7 at home on the season.

Game 3 is Monday with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

