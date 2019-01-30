RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State has hired Army athletic director Boo Corrigan as its next AD.

The school announced Wednesday that Corrigan will take over for the retiring Debbie Yow. Corrigan will be introduced at a news conference Thursday in Raleigh and will start work May 1.

Chancellor Randy Woodson says it was “critical that we find a leader that could build on the unprecedented success” the department enjoyed under Yow, who took over in 2010.

During Corrigan’s eight years at Army, the Black Knights claimed 20 Patriot League regular-season or tournament titles and sent 14 teams to NCAA postseason events.

He has also worked in athletic departments at Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame and Navy, and is the son of former Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Gene Corrigan.

Corrigan has agreed to a five-year deal that will pay a base salary of $525,000 with supplemental compensation of another $525,000, according to a copy of the agreement released by the school. There is also the potential for $250,000 in bonus pay for reaching academic and athletic performance goals and a chancellor’s option for a two-year extension.

Corrigan, 50, inherits a 23-sport program that has elevated its overall standing during its time under Yow. When she left Maryland to take over in 2010, North Carolina State ranked 89th in the Directors Cup standings of overall college sports programs and Yow set the goal of reaching top-25 national status in her introductory news conference.

By last summer, North Carolina State — bolstered through steady gains in numerous non-revenue sports — posted its highest finish at No. 15. N.C. State also completed a $35 million renovation project in 2016 on Reynolds Coliseum, the nearly 70-year-old tradition-rich campus arena.

Along the way, Yow made successful coaching changes for the school’s headlining sports programs.

Football has posted consecutive nine-win seasons under Dave Doeren. Women’s basketball is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 as the last unbeaten team in Division I men’s or women’s basketball under Wes Moore. And men’s basketball has followed an NCAA Tournament trip in Kevin Keatts’ first year by spending six weeks in the AP poll this season.

There is at least one lingering concern: that program is entangled in the federal investigation into corruption within the sport tied to questions about the recruitment of former one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr. from before Keatts’ arrival. It’s unclear if that will lead to eventual NCAA issues.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.